My go to place. Great deals, products, and people!
4.9
10 reviews
I can’t believe I haven’t reviewed this store yet!! (It’s my favorite) It’s such a wonderful place. Great flower and the price for the quality can’t be beat . I’ve never been disappointed. The people are so nice and knowledgeable. They care and know where their product comes from. They also have a good selection of products set in a very attractive store.
We are incredibly thankful for your kind comments and we want you to have a great experience each time!! We care about our patients and we want to sell good quality flower. We hope to see you soon! :-)
Nicest folks in town that happen to sell weed. Lots of very affordable sweet frosty buds, plus an even better priced strain of the day! try the wedding cake - I went back for 2nds, and 3rds on that one. Great sundries and gift section as well. the building is very well lit and spacious, unlike some other dispensaries.
We greatly appreciate your kind comments!! We want to ensure a great visit each time with good quality flower!! We hope to see you soon! :-)
I've been coming here on and off for a few weeks. I always try the strain of the day, and have yet to be disappointed. They have a friendly atmosphere and a good variety of product. I've even been eyeing some cool glass pieces. Overall I enjoy the shop alot, and I'll definitly be coming back again!
Awesome!! We want you to have a great visit each time, and we want to be affordable for all of our patients so they can try a different strain each day. Let us know if you ever have questions or concerns. We hope to see you back!
I absolutely love this place. Staff is so friendly and helpful, and the products are great quality and reasonably priced. I won't go anywhere else.
We want to ensure a great visit each time. We want to provide good-quality medicine for all, and we hope to help you as much as we can!! Hope to see you soon!
Nice selection of flower and good prices, the 2 varieties of flower tried had good taste and potency but were a bit harsh smoking, I ’ll be back to try a different growers buds
All of our flower is from different growers, and often times we have slip ups but that is how we learn. Hopefully we can earn that 5 star from you; and we hope to fulfill all of your medical needs!! Have a great day :-)
A family member recommended this dispensary to me and I would highly recommend this place to anyone especially if you are looking for top quality product at patient friendly prices..the staff is knowledgeable and know their stuff and they also treat you like family here..I would rate 300 stars if possible..definitely coming back..
Thank you so much for stopping by. We want to ensure a great visit each time, and we want you to feel at ease. Hope to see you back!!
I reviewed this dispensary once, but I feel the need to do so again. This is the only shop in town for me now. The staff treat me like a long-lost friend every time I come in. The prices are beyond good, and the products are always high quality. They recommend the Billy’s CBD for some knee pain I was having, and it did help. Shop here!
Thank you so much for stopping by!! We want to take care of your medical needs and we want to ensure an awesome visit each time! Hope to see you soon! :-)
I came in because of the deals. I was hurting and sick. Due to my extensive research and their quality meds, and their vast knowledge of their products, I feel so much better! I'm going back for more! Billy's CBD has drastically improved my health. I can breathe better n get around effortlessly. I'll be recommending them for life! Thanks again Bloomers! Much love!!
We are thankful for your kind comments and we are thrilled to know that Billy's CBD worked wonders for you!! Hope to see you soon, and we hope you have a smooth sailing with all of our products!! :-)
came in for my first time today and grabbed an 8th of Chernobyl for $28 and its 🔥. great prices on all their flower prob the cheapest in town and great quality flower as well, i will definitely will be back.
Thank you for your kind comments, we hope to see you back here soon!! Enjoy :-)