Just received my license and went here the next day. I bought three different strains and when I got home I noticed no compliance label on the product so I don't know the thx level, did I get the correct strain, is it the correct weight etc. I called and they ensured me everything was okay and it was the strain I requested. Hope I can trust them not a good experience for the first time.
I go through the trouble of getting the card and am hopeful for relief from my symptoms only to find under 20 % THC that I have to let sit open container for a while just to get it to light properly. So now I'm wondering, do I travel a farther distance to get a better selection? I'll try to be patient due to them being new.
Very very professional. Helped with every question and the whole staff is knowledgeable and very helpful. The products they have are great for a new establishment. I will definitely keep coming back and recommend to anyone.