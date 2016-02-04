NJMMPreviews on June 7, 2019

I had my first visit with Breakwater last week and the selection of strains is much wider than Garden State’s at the moment. I picked up every single strain except for the CBD ones because I’m stocked up on CBD. Service was excellent. I was not aware I had to use cash but they had an ATM right inside the dispensary. Lucy, the manager, helped me with an exchange on my second visit and was very professional and friendly. They offer a nice range of low potency to high potency strains. I initially overlooked the lower potency ones like Lemon G and Orange Bud but, they have grown to be two of my favorites. Their kushes are nice and they do all seem to be distinct in effect. Their flavors are that classic sandalwood kush throughout all three. I personally love that taste. Their MCT oils have proven to be very nice as well. I was going to GSD before and they only sell flower. Having oils as an option makes for quick medicating or ease when discreetness is key. The Grape Ape MCT oil gives me a serious body high at around 2-3 doses. I used it for some bad soreness from the gym and it mellowed out my whole back. Great place. I felt the counseling staff and the budtenders were all friendly and patient. I got the Moonshine Haze (their new strain) and I love it. It’s pungent and flavorful and vapes for a long while. Leaves you feeling motivated. That one will probably stay in my medicine cabinet at all times.