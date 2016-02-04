Excellent ATC.
I went for my introduction appt at breakwater. First time visitors need an appt. it seems annoying, but after sitting with Sky for 20 minutes, well worth it. They walked me through their system, they were interested in my experience and my knowledge. It was a real conversation, one that wasn't rushed. Sky provided tons of knowledge and options tailored for my particular wants and needs of cannabis consumption. Next I met Dani the budtender, so friendly, and showed me a really fun rolling tray I couldn't pass up with my first time discount. I walked out with oil, cartridge, and flower. Felt the need to try their options. Below is a brief breakdown of what I got.
The cannabis flower: placed in a uv resistant jar according to your qty. worth the extra 3$ over the other dispensaries. Great options with great explanations for any user. Bud looks excellent, smell excellent.
The extracts / cartridges / mct oil: they lay it out nicely and explain what's what and how to use. Got a Durban cartridge with excellent taste and great accurate effects. The mct oil is diluted and made to be very user friendly, easy to control dropper. (not on concentrated level)
The accessories: they have it all, papers, dab rigs, pipes, trays, wicks, candles, storage cases of all sizes, and so much other great stuff. ONE STOP SHOP. Atm on site.
This is the best dispensary, their cost is a bit above curaleaf, but for not being a national chain brand, they are doing an amazing job.
Since you asked...
As for now, I rank the top three ATC like this:
1. Breakwater - All around experience/options (pricey)
2. Harmony - employees daily discounts (only flower)
3. Curaleaf - every option great price