This place is super awesome, very friendly and helpful. I actually had a issue with one of my vape pens I barely had for 24 hours just didn't work. They said bring back to store let us check it out. I thought man if they can't do anything I will be mad and lost out of $70. Guess what they were amazing seen it was not working and replaced it no issues what so ever. Amazing place best one by far to me. Stephanie