DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Brute's Roots - Paulsboro
236 products | Last updated:
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About this dispensary
Brute's Roots - Paulsboro
Brute’s Roots is a locally owned, vertically integrated cannabis company proudly rooted in South Jersey. From cultivation to manufacturing to retail, we produce and sell our own award-winning products—bringing you consistent quality at some of the most competitive prices in the state. Whether you’re shopping premium indoor, sungrown flower, or house-made vapes and edibles, our knowledgeable team is here to deliver a welcoming, no-pressure experience. Join the family and see why the state has spoken. *Some THC on the Leafly menu may differ from actual package.
Leafly member since 2026
- 2001 S. Delaware Street, Paulsboro, NJ
- call (856) 599-0059
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 1
- cash
- License RE001051
- ATMStorefrontVeteran discountMedicalRecreationalWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
10am - 9pm
thursday
10am - 9pm
friday
10am - 9pm
saturday
10am - 9pm
sunday
10am - 9pm
monday
10am - 9pm
tuesday
10am - 9pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash
Closed until 10am ET
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