Brute’s Roots is a locally owned, vertically integrated cannabis company proudly rooted in South Jersey. From cultivation to manufacturing to retail, we produce and sell our own award-winning products—bringing you consistent quality at some of the most competitive prices in the state. Whether you’re shopping premium indoor, sungrown flower, or house-made vapes and edibles, our knowledgeable team is here to deliver a welcoming, no-pressure experience. Join the family and see why the state has spoken. *Some THC on the Leafly menu may differ from actual package.