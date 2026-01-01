Best weed dispensaries in Paulsboro, New Jersey with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 3227
Sponsored Dispensaries
- MED & REC
Curaleaf - Bellmawr (Med/Rec)Pickup in under 30 mins7.7 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
I’ve been going here for the past few months and have been loving it. The staff is super friendly and helpful. It really feels like the staff cares about me and wants to ensure I have the best experience ever. Also they frequently have massive sales on all of their products, so I recommend waiting a bit for a holiday to come up so you can get some killer deals. Yeah, sometimes the line gets pretty long, but it always moves at a good pace so you’re never going to feel hopelessly stuck. Everything is kept spotlessly clean. This is the kind of dispensary you could bring a parent to for the first time and you know they will feel safe and accommodated for. 11/10 would reccomend to anyone.read full review
- REC
GynsyngPickup in under 30 mins13.2 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this place. The atmosphere is laid back and tons of stuff to explore. I have never been to a dispensary before And I was overwhelmed the first time I went through that door !!!!Everyone is always friendly and welcoming and will help you navigate through the many different options you have available to you. I really like the reading area. I could spend hours in there and drop a lot of $$$. Im there at least once a week. (For medical reasons)read full review
All Dispensary results
- REC
9. Brotherly Bud1 dealPickup in under 30 mins9.0 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
- REC
11. Cuzzie's Dispensary & DeliveryDeliveryPickup in under 30 mins9.4 mi awayPreorder until 10am ET
I love this dispensary and everything they stand for. As a black man myself I appreciate being able to support a fellow brotha. They have great staff who are really sweet and super smart when it comes to the weed. That lil white girl gonna send yall to the moon with what she know, I know she always takes my black ass to the moon! I tell everyone to shop at the spot, cheaper and safer than the streets!read full review
- MED
19. Columbia Care - Wilmington (Medical)Pickup16.1 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
I just wanted to say I always had a great experience here never no problems some people are just rude if just be honest and say things and not be rude because either you once worked with some of there’s people or your just being Mean because you have nothing else to do I bet after you smoke some of their stuff you will mellow out and see things differently just be kind there enough Bull Crap in this world ok IAM done Have A Merry Christmas and smoke some good stuff.read full review
- REC
24. Daylite CannabisPickup in under 30 mins16.6 mi awayPreorder until 8am ET
- MED
25. Restore Dispensaries - Elkins Park17.9 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I can’t imagine going anywhere else! I love it at Elkins Park. Being a newbie I was nervous. They made me feel comfortable and safe. Not knowing exactly what to get I found Staci to be very friendly and helpful. She broke it all down to me so I could understand what to get. She also made recommendations that were always good. She goes above and beyond getting me a chair to sit being disabled.read full review
- MED
26. Verilife - Plymouth Meeting20.0 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
I drove past and was surprised to see a new dispensary before Christmas. I was heading on a long road trip and needed a good battery pack for my carts and instead of selling me a $10 piece of junk, they had shown me a selection of packs to choose from and offered their opinions. I ended up buying one of the more expensive batteries and I absolutely LOVE IT! It's a "Vessel"? and it has different heat settings (unlike the random $10 one the other dispensary sold me) and even shuts itself off when not in use. I also haven't burned any oil. While I was there I took a quick look at their menu and saw strains that I haven't been able to find in a year or so. I am excited to go back & shop their menu!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.