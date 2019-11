perziangal on December 17, 2018

You can have the Best Product, but if you as the customer do not know what you carry, if the budtenders are few and act like you and your purchase does not matter here. So again you can have a great product, Bud Hut not only does nothing but be a LEGAL middleman, the budtenders that wears PJs to work tells me why they have gone down as far as reputation but aslo the atmosphere is one of "DONT STAY AND GIVE YOUR HARD EARNED DOLLAR HERE!" just go to ANY other shop because they don't get it at Budhut the lights and all the paychecks and stuff count on a little thing called a customer. Oh yeah so hey fire your budtenders that are bringing your business down. I don't know how this place is able to bypass 502 laws and let me use credit card for a purchase. That's the only great thing is you don't have to have cash. I also came in with an expired passport but they don't catch it.