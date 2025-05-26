DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Bud & Rita's - Wadsworth
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About this dispensary
Leafly member since 2025
- 41509 US Hwy 41, Wadsworth, IL
- Followers: 10
- License 284.000277-AUDO
- StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (CT)
Hours unavailable
Ratings and reviews of Bud & Rita's - Wadsworth
(1 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
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d........7
May 26, 2025
THE CUTEST SMOKE SHOP , best vibe and honestly great deals all the time 💕🤩 love this store and everything is soo aesthetically pleasing