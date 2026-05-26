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About this dispensary
Leafly member since 2025
- 1460 Lyell Ave Ste 200, Rochester, NY
- call (585) 270-5620
- Followers: 1
- License OCM-RETL-24-000117
- StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
Ratings and reviews of Buddeez Dispo
(1 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
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m........9
Today
Great place to go if you have any questions or need education related to cannabis or cannabis type products. Small out-of-the-way shop with great personalities. Go here to learn and get great deals.