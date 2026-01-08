Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Leafly member since 2025
- 203 Main Street #1, Andover, NJ
- Followers: 2
- License RE000094
- StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
Ratings and reviews of Buddy's Dispensary
(1 reviews)
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
J........9
January 8, 2026
Great customer service. Very friendly. Dog-friendly. Stop in and check them out. You won't be disappointed. They have good sales every weekend.