Best weed dispensaries in Andover, New Jersey with authentic reviews
Results 1-30 of 3025
Sponsored Dispensaries
All Dispensary results
- RECBud City NJ3 dealsPickup in under 30 mins5.4 mi awayPreorder until 9am ET
Always a welcoming and beautiful atmosphere. Had the great pleasure of speaking with a pop-up representative!! Fantastic information provided. Bud City continues to meet and Always exceed my expectations in product, serious knowledge, lovely owners and family. Their database is updated every 3 minutes. That's passion, accountability accountability, perfect customer service.read full review
- REC4Twenty Somewhere23.3 mi awayClosed until 9am ET
Outstanding product and team at 4Twenty Somewhere, a highly differentiated and valued resource. Their recommendations have helped with my arthritis and occasional sleep issues. Thank you for this and your commitment to West Milford! Kudos, too, for your charitable contributions -- for me as a WM Animal Shelter volunteers, your donations and support including last Sunday's Dog Walk at Wawayanda -- fantastic and meaningful. And congrats on your 1 year anniversary!read full review
Looking for something else?
Find licensed medical marijuana doctors, clinics, or CBD-only stores nearby.