Search doctors near you
MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have one yet? Get your med card quickly.Search doctors near you
306 products | Last updated:
About this dispensary
Budr Cannabis - Stratford (Med)
Leafly member since 2024
StorefrontMedical
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
9am - 4pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
Photos of Budr Cannabis - Stratford (Med)
Promotions at Budr Cannabis - Stratford (Med)
Updates from Budr Cannabis - Stratford (Med)
0 Reviews of Budr Cannabis - Stratford (Med)
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.