g........r on September 26, 2020

This PC just opened and followed signs at street level to this new place. Fire flower options and check out their "best joint in town!" which is a .7g preroll made from 25.5% gg#4 flower. Can't get any better than that for 5 bucks!! The employees there were all really compassionate and looked happy to be there. You can tell they are still working the kinks out but I will definitely be back. MED only right now I guess