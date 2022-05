I very rarely go into the store. Most of my stuff is done delivery but Sir Anthony and Zelda the delivery people they're off the hook. I love it to death. They're always telling me about the deals telling me the best deals that they have cuz they know sometimes I'd be on a budget. They're just good people in general. When I came across them and circle k just passing it was the best thing that happened. I recommend this to everybody. I've never been disappointed

Dispensary replied