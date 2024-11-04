DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL

California Michigan Cannabis Company

Montgomery, MI
434.5 miles away
claim your store
aboutdirectionscall

Discover great stores near you

Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...

About this dispensary

California Michigan Cannabis Company

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 2
891 Fremont Road, Montgomery, MI
Call 517-238-2695
License AU-R-001146
StorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

Hours unavailable

4 Reviews of California Michigan Cannabis Company

4.0
Quality
4.0
Service
4.0
Atmosphere
write a review
6 days ago
What an amazing store. Security staff was nice and helpful, front desk people were awesome, the showroom was next level Every employee in there loved what they were doing and were beyond helpful. Ill travel every time to get what I need. Top notch products. Don't read bad reviews. Those are obviously from the competition. 5*
November 2, 2024
Over priced dirt weed. They use (infuse) sub par keef boost their test results but everything I’ve gotten from there have done nothing for me. Very disappointing, won’t ever be going back. Employees don’t know what they are talking about when asked about anything
October 15, 2024
Friendly
August 30, 2024
Amazing sales .... This will be your new dispensary.... Jennifer is ReMaRkAbLe :)
see all reviews