DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
California Michigan Cannabis Company
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
California Michigan Cannabis Company
Leafly member since 2024
Followers: 2
891 Fremont Road, Montgomery, MI
License AU-R-001146
StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
4 Reviews of California Michigan Cannabis Company
write a review
4.0
Quality
4.0
Service
4.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
p........e
6 days ago
r........2
November 2, 2024
c........0
October 15, 2024
V........l
August 30, 2024