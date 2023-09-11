DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
CANA Craft Cannabis
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About this dispensary
CANA Craft Cannabis
The largest selection and value of premium craft cannabis. At CANA, we believe in the life-changing power of the plant and we're here to lead the way.
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
sunday
9am - 9pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
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