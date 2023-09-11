DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
CANA Craft Cannabis - New Bedford
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About this dispensary
CANA Craft Cannabis - New Bedford
The largest selection and value of premium craft cannabis. At CANA, we believe in the life-changing power of the plant and we're here to lead the way.
Leafly member since 2026
- 2121 Phillips Rd., New Bedford, MA
- call 508-817-1818
- Followers: 1
- StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
8am - 10pm
thursday
8am - 10pm
friday
8am - 10pm
saturday
8am - 10pm
sunday
8am - 10pm
monday
8am - 10pm
tuesday
8am - 10pm
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