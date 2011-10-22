yondeezy on November 26, 2011

I was in SJ for a dinner and had an hour to kill, so I figured hell why not? So I looked for the closest dispensary on my GPS and Canna Culture came up. The place is in the cuts, I'm pretty glad I found this place as these people are the nicest folk ever. When I walked in, it was standard sign up procedure, but there was a dude with his guitar and he was playing requests. I requested any 90s hip hop, and he played some Dr. Dre on his guitar.....pretty dope! After the signup the bud-tender was very friendly and was ready to explain everything from how they arrange their flowers to the types of hash they sell to the history of each item. He was very knowledgeable and he also let me small a lot of the flowers. He even taught me the coffee bean method to clear your smelling palette before you smell each one. That was very helpful. Their flower selection is pretty good and prices reasonable but they had some strains that I have never seen before that were exclusive to them. So with that, I did a split 8th of the Sonoma Coma & Copacabana. Both Sativa dominant hybrids. When I tried them out later, they both turned out very good! Overall, this was a good dispensary with some nice quality flowers with a different selection that I'm used to in SF. So if you're in the SJ area and when to try something new, this place is definitely on the list.