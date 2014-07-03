killerkron on February 2, 2019

Cartridges with +80% quality are very expensive and usually very sparse in full gram selection. I love this store and they have been more than great to me but its a problem at all the dispensaries in Aberdeen/Hoquiam area. Prices on carts have just gotten so outrageous that i literally drive clear to Ocean Shores and pay $36 for quality ccell full grams at 95% TC and 90% THC. If u add in the gas it takes and factor in i buy 2 or 3 at a time, I still save a lot of money and smoke better oil. Hopefully, this problem gets fixed soon considering the fact they are getting more popular by the day. And I'd rather shop at Cann21. Not any other place in or out of town.