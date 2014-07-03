MiketheVet
4.8
10 reviews
Hands down the best place to get weed in Grays Harbor. This is my main dispensary and the quality of products and people are the top notch.
It’s convenient
service was poor the bud tender was rushing us out. Not a good experience.
These guys are awesome! Their prices are insane. The only downside is that I feel like I am stealing from them, buying at these low low prices. Oh yeah... The staff are as awesome as the prices.
ABSOLUTELY LOVE C21..The tenders are so welcoming, nice, straightforward and informative. ALWAYS have my favorite dabs..along with a huge variety of other dabs, flower, edibles, lotion and so on. But most importantly, the employees are the best.
Cartridges with +80% quality are very expensive and usually very sparse in full gram selection. I love this store and they have been more than great to me but its a problem at all the dispensaries in Aberdeen/Hoquiam area. Prices on carts have just gotten so outrageous that i literally drive clear to Ocean Shores and pay $36 for quality ccell full grams at 95% TC and 90% THC. If u add in the gas it takes and factor in i buy 2 or 3 at a time, I still save a lot of money and smoke better oil. Hopefully, this problem gets fixed soon considering the fact they are getting more popular by the day. And I'd rather shop at Cann21. Not any other place in or out of town.
Hello, We have read your review and have fixed the issue! We now have .5g CO2 carts in a CCELL for $15, 1g Distillate Carts in a CCELL for $35. We appreciate your transparency and we hope that you enjoy our new prices on carts!
it was fantastic..I'm not from the area and the lady I worked with was friendly and easy on my wallet. keep it up you guys
Absolutely love this place. By far my favorite place in grays harbor. So close to my house and even closer to the main store I shop at. Everyone in that place is very helpful and nice. They dont rush you. Very knowledgeable. Great prices and love the products. Wonderful store all around.
I like the ,, cheers,, kind if environment. Although since we all know your names , its nice when you greet your regulars by name . And i do have a favorite bud tender , everyone there does a great job .