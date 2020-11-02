I love the look of the store, it’s HUGE. There’s no wait, and lots of workers to help you. They have many options and I was told more will be coming as this is their soft open. The Budtenders are incredibly friendly and ready to help, also very knowledgeable. Each Budtender has a huge tv menu behind them to show you exactly what you are looking for and the price points are very reasonable. This is a quality and quantity store, something for all! Def worth checking out if you want a quick stop, considering every dispo always has a huge wait.