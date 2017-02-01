crazy_dan420
Asked for an ounce and they convinced me to pay more for a half. Basically said yes to get out of there. Dunno if it's miscommunication but i for sure know i don't like it.
4.6
10 reviews
i like it very much. The budtenders were polite and knowledgeable of there products. There was a huge variety if cannabis.
The staff are all so helpful and get in and answer the questions!! It's nice to see staff from your other locations. I hope patrons be sure to tip your Budtenders!!🐛🖇️😉
I love this place. I never know what I want when I go in, but the budtenders seem to read my mind. With their help, I've never been disappointed. Thanks. :)
Nice people that are always willing to help :)
checked their online menu before i came in. Was disappointed to check the receipt in the car to see that 3 of the 6 items I purchased cost more than stated on the online menu. after getting home I saw that the "kief" I purchased was nothing more than powdered leaves with visible stem fibers throughout, anyone who would refer to that as kief is clearly an idiot or a scammer.
This place is my go-to! I pass a few nearby locations just to go here. The staff is always extremely helpful and knowlegable, and the variety and pricing here seems to beat the competition.
I always find a great deal and the staff is super friendly!
This place used to be my go to but never again. I bought a pen and had to pay more for one that didn't have their name on it because they were out, then i got it home and it rattles and the dial doesn't stay where its supposed to, so it gets turned up and down constantly. I saved my package and my receipt and took it back a few days later and the girl wouldn't help me, she said it still works so i cant exchange it witch is bullshit. She could have at least acted like she cared and asked a manager. I used to drive quite a few miles to go to cannabis and glass, i was a loyal customer who always tipped. Very disappointed!
horrible service, they gave me the incorrect item, which was inferior to what I paid for and they refused to give me what I actually ordered and kept my money! their a buncha theives as far as I'm concerned, kareful they dnt steal from you too, or put garbage product in ur bag in place of the items u actually wanted