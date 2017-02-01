Cammie1223 on August 1, 2019

This place used to be my go to but never again. I bought a pen and had to pay more for one that didn't have their name on it because they were out, then i got it home and it rattles and the dial doesn't stay where its supposed to, so it gets turned up and down constantly. I saved my package and my receipt and took it back a few days later and the girl wouldn't help me, she said it still works so i cant exchange it witch is bullshit. She could have at least acted like she cared and asked a manager. I used to drive quite a few miles to go to cannabis and glass, i was a loyal customer who always tipped. Very disappointed!