10% Off* Online Orders!
Valid 3/17/2020 – 4/1/2020
https://shop.cannabisandglass.com/spokane-valley-menu
Items already discounted do not discount further in store
All Products
Wedding Cake by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
25%
THC
0%
CBD
Wedding Cake
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Weird Science by Phat Panda
from Phat Panda by Grow Op Farms
34%
THC
0%
CBD
Weird Science
Strain
$45⅛ ounce
$45⅛ ounce
Trinity by Leaves Of Grass
from Leaves of Grass
25%
THC
___
CBD
$26⅛ ounce
$26⅛ ounce
Blueberry Pie MB by Alon
from Alon
20%
THC
___
CBD
$1101 ounce
$1101 ounce
Hogs Breath by Space Face
from Space Face
21%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ ounce
$22⅛ ounce
Strawberry Banana by Ninja Gardens
from Ninja Gardens
19%
THC
___
CBD
$14⅛ ounce
$14⅛ ounce
Purple Punch by Marprod
from Marprod
23%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Crown Kush by Twisted Legion
from Twisted Legion
20%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Blackberry Bubba Kush by Marprod
from Marprod
16%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Tiramisu by Boggy Boon
from Boggy Boon
23%
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Critical Mass by Binx Buds
from Binx Buds
23%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Paris OG by Paris Cannabis Company
from Paris Cannabis Company
19%
THC
___
CBD
$36⅛ ounce
$36⅛ ounce
Louis Xiii Og by Paris Cannabis Company
from Paris Cannabis Company
22%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ ounce
$38⅛ ounce
Banana Og by Wildwood Weed
from Wildwood Weed
21%
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ ounce
$34⅛ ounce
Fruit Loops by Marprod
from Marprod
22%
THC
___
CBD
$15⅛ ounce
$15⅛ ounce
Marmalade by Snowcrest
from Snowcrest
19%
THC
___
CBD
$24⅛ ounce
$24⅛ ounce
The Bomb by Space Face
from Space Face
20%
THC
___
CBD
$24⅛ ounce
$24⅛ ounce
The Future by Emerald Peaks
from Emerald Peaks
23%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ ounce
$22⅛ ounce
Citrus Sunrise by Solstice
from Solstice
16%
THC
___
CBD
$20⅛ ounce
$20⅛ ounce
Jager by Marprod
from Marprod
16%
THC
___
CBD
$14⅛ ounce
$14⅛ ounce
Girl Scout Master by Sticky Sisters
from Sticky Sisters
23%
THC
___
CBD
$26⅛ ounce
$26⅛ ounce
Tahoe Cookies by Zion Gardens
from Zion Gardens
18%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ ounce
$22⅛ ounce
Strawberry Banana by My Weed Bunny
from Herb's Oil By My Weed Bunny
28%
THC
___
CBD
$38⅛ ounce
$38⅛ ounce
Blue Diesel by High State Farms
from High State Farms
19%
THC
___
CBD
$80½ ounce
$80½ ounce
Cookies N Cream by Wildfire Cannabis Company
from Wildfire Cannabis Company
21%
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
Tang by View Askew Farms
from View Askew Farms
20%
THC
___
CBD
$0.21 gram
$0.21 gram
$36⅛ ounce
Orange Kush by Kouchlock Productions
from Kouchlock Productions
18%
THC
___
CBD
$30⅛ ounce
$30⅛ ounce
Sour Kush by Spokane Cannabis Co
from Spokane Cannabis Co
23%
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
Kiwi Skunk by Kouchlock Productions
from Kouchlock Productions
23%
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
Master Goo by Spokane Cannabis Co
from Spokane Cannabis Co
24%
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
Red Diesel by Spokane Cannabis Co
from Spokane Cannabis Co
24%
THC
___
CBD
$18⅛ ounce
$18⅛ ounce
La Soda by Budco
from Budco
23%
THC
0%
CBD
La Soda
Strain
$34⅛ ounce
$34⅛ ounce
Pink Sherbert by Boggy Boon
from Boggy Boon
27%
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Jelly Breath by Dream City
from Dream City
25%
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ ounce
$34⅛ ounce
Blueberry Frost by Delta Nine
from Delta Nine
24%
THC
___
CBD
$24⅛ ounce
$24⅛ ounce
Banana OG #1 by Wildwood Weed
from Wildwood Weed
20%
THC
___
CBD
$22⅛ ounce
$22⅛ ounce
Gas Leak by Dream City
from Dream City
25%
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
Super Lemon Smac #1 by Dream City
from Dream City
20%
THC
___
CBD
$34⅛ ounce
$34⅛ ounce
Crit 707 by Cultivators Collection
from Cultivators Collection
19%
THC
___
CBD
$26⅛ ounce
$26⅛ ounce
Sour Tsunami by Harmony Farms
from Harmony Farms
0.18%
THC
___
CBD
$32⅛ ounce
$32⅛ ounce
