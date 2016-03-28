RoseCityVibez24
Stopped in while doing business in Washington over the weekend and definitely can’t say they have the best bud,but prices speak for themselves and they had a kind staff who was honest about their selection. Got a few things anyway.
We appreciate your honest review Rosecityvibez24! We try to carry products of every quality level and price range, While sometimes we can be drained of certain selections we try to keep some high quality stuff on hand and hope you come back to check some out!