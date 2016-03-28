Kingsu94 on December 22, 2018

We've visited this location many times and have never had an issue until this evening. I went into purchase some things and was immediately questioned off the bat about my ID, Amanda checked me in and was so high she couldn't calculate my birthday. From there on out Amanda had a negative attitude and snarky look on her face. Amanda proceeded to help me and before i got to pay Amanda asked to see my ID once more, and then took it to another employee and kept questioning the ID- like I said before we've visited this location before and have never had any issues. I asked Amanda what the issue was and Amanda couldn't answer what it was that was wrong with the ID besides "I need to make sure it's not fake"... but couldn't answer what looked fake about it. She's helped me plenty of times and has never questioned me. We understand this her job, and she has to follow rules but Amanda couldn't give a clear reasoning of what was wrong with the ID and what she was questioning, we also understand that you work at a Dispensary- but there is a certain level of professionalism and she didn't show any of that with how high she was. Another employee even mentioned that he recognized me. I offered to show another piece of ID that clearly showed my birthday, name and picture to prove that I didn't have a fake ID and they refused to take it- but yet they had such an issue taking my newest most current ID. So not sure what was going on with Amanda this night that felt the need to make me feel this uncomfortable and single me out, but we can say that we will never be returning to this location ever and don't recommend this dispensary to any one.