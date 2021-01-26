I went in with a lot of questions but the guy who helped me was so nice. He helped me pick out a strain that would work best for me and had some good recommendations to try next time. It was very professional but friendly and comfortable at the same time. Certainly impressed with this store compared to others I've seem, thank you again. Maddy
Wife and I went here, were very pleased with what we got. Pricing is reasonable especially for quality which was the best thanks for the help. IF you have not been to their stores, make sure to give them a try.