Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, both recreational and medical marijuana is legal in Maine. Get more information on Maine marijuana laws in Leafly's Legalization hub.
- You must be 21 or older to purchase recreational marijuana in Maine.
- Yes, Maine recognizes out-of-state medical marijuana cards. Additionally, any adult 21+ can purchase cannabis with valid ID.
- Yes, possession of small amounts of weed has been decriminalized in Maine.
- Adults 21 years of age or older can possess up to 2.5 ounces of a combination of marijuana, marijuana concentrate and marijuana products, including no more than 5 grams of marijuana concentrate.
- Recreational weed was legalized in Maine in 2016. Medical marijuana was legalized in 1999.
- An ounce of weed can cost $150-300 in Maine, but it is important to note that there are a number of factors such as location and quality that can impact price.
- Medical marijuana is legal for patients age 18 or older in Maine. Those under 18 must have legal authorization from a parent or guardian.