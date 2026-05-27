This location services Adult Use! Located at 1240 Lisbon Street, Lewiston, ME New strains and products every week ATM inside, Cash Only Live Inventory Sign up for our loyalty program and receive 1 point for every dollar spent! Earn DOUBLE points between 8am and 10am everyday! 500 points gets you $25 in store credit! See associate for details. Worried about the smell? We've invested in having a clean environment and quality air, and set standards above the normal dispensary. You won't feel like you are in a cannabis store! Check out the deal of the day! - Munchie Monday - 10% off Edibles - Two-Cart Tuesday - Buy 2 carts get 25% off - Waxy Wednesday - 10% off Concentrates - Thirsty Thursday - 10% off infused drinks - Flower Friday - 20% off 2 select flower strains - Super Pre-roll Saturday - Buy 4 Pre-Rolls receive 10% off - Sunday Special - 20% off 2 Select items *Limit one deal per transaction*