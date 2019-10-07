$10 1/8ths going on til the end of 2019! Come get some of this extraordinary herb!!!
MonDAZE: $1 off per gram on all Sativa flowers and $2 off on Sativa concentrates. TERPY Tuesdays: 10% off on our entire selection of concentrates. HeavyWEIGHT Wednesdays: $5 off quarters - 15% off 1/2oz - 20% off full ounces. TASTY Thursdays: 20% off our huge selection of edibles, tinctures, & topicals. Family and Friends FRIDAYS: Buy 1 item, get the 2nd from the same vendor for 25% off. SHATTERdays: Our HUGE selection of concentrates is 10% off. Super SAVING SUNDAY: Spend $60 or more on total purchase, receive 20% off.
10% discount on our entire selection between 8am-11am.
Come pick up some ounces from two rocking Growers! Our own local High Frequency Farms for $60 or Liberty Lakes certified kind Zoobee Doobees for $120
It's back! $3 grams of flower while supplies last.
10% discount to all our amazing customers that are 60+ anytime of the day.
10% discount for all Veterans. Thank You For All That You Do or Did.