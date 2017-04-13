stonedable79
great service with a smile very knowledgeable about what strains are best
My favorite shop in town. Always friendly, helpful and they know my name... Little things matter. Keep up the good work everyone at CP..
I've been coming here a lil over a year now . I've been to most every shop in town and I love this place ! They take the time to chat and they are extremely patient and knowledgeable . It's a comfortable atmosphere and they actually know who I am by name !
Well organized stock, and the budtenders I've talked to know their stuff; as in medicinal properties and giving good recommendations for whats helpful for you. Love the rewards program, and the daily deals are the best in town. Also love that they carry lots of organic product that's pesticide free!! Clean product, great deals, and very helpful customer service. They will take care of you, cash only but they do have a ATM($3 withdraw fee). The best in the valley.
After a little settling in, we drove in to Wenatchee and tried Cannabis Provisions. We are glad we did The tenders were knowledgeable, professional, and patient. Their selection is impressive for the size of the shop. And when we saw Willie's Reserve pre rolls, Bam! We were sold. Parking is the only shortcomings we saw. If you're in town you need to check these guys. Yeti out!
went in twice while here both times was a great experience and reasonably priced
Best shop I’ve been too for sure! Regular customer in there just about everyday. Everything about this place is awesome! Everyone in there is so friendly especially the owner. Weed is great. Always has great deal on a range of weed. Can’t say enough good things! If your looking for a shop in Wenatchee look no more. No other shop compares that’s for sure!
The best budtenders with the best knowledge. Always a friendly face with a great recommendation. Favorite rec store ever!
Amazing group of people working there from an awesome manager to great knowledgeable friendly staff! Definitely my choice of shop to visit! All price ranges and great quality!!
We're glad you enjoy our selection and competitive prices. Now with a year under our belt, we are getting a feel for what product this town enjoys and now we know what to look for when we go looking for new vendors. If you have any suggestions for vendors, feel free to let us know about them next time you are in. Thanks!!
TL;DR: Great people, great selection. If you go into CP, expect it to take a while. Not because they suck, but because you'll be hanging out with their awesome staff and won't want to leave. _____________ First off, let me say to locals looking to use Cannabis Provisions as your main store, but have always thought it looked small and maybe didn't have a ton of selection - completely disregard that thought. CP has a huge selection of recreational flower strains as well as some high-CBD flower strains, oil cartridges, edibles, tinctures, wax/shatter/oils, etc. that is well organized and curated by their budtenders and the owner. They have consistent sales and discounts throughout the week, an in-house points/rewards system if you so choose, and various discounts such as the veteran's discount (I know a few of us vets shop there). The staff it CP is always helpful, though occasionally it can suddenly get very busy and it can be a few minutes to speak to a budtender and pay as they only have two registers. Not often, just sometimes. At this point I'm on a first name basis with most of them (Who says cannabis messes with memory!?!?), and while everyone has been knowledgeable, some have better knowledge in certain areas. For instance, one staff member is highly technical with cannabis pharmacology, another is an expert in waxes, oils, shatters, and another is a strain geek, so we talk about that a lot. - Like most other Washington dispensaries, CP takes cash only, but has an ATM in house that charges $2. - There are only a few parking spots (3?) in front, on Miller Street, so go around back for easier access. - They do *not* sell cannabis accessories (pipes, lighters, etc.) at this location and often refer people right next door to Smoke n' Go which has a solid, if pricy, selection of all the things you'll need. (My personal recommendation would be Evergreen Smoke Shop. Better selection, better prices.)
We honestly can say we have no response to this review except Thank You! For you to take the time out of your day and write us such a thoughtful and insightful review really shows our hard work is paying off and the customers that come into our shop sees that we aren't just trying to sale cannabis but to educate and help dispel the stigma around cannabis. Thank You and we hope to see you for 4/20.