TheloniousDavis on March 22, 2018

TL;DR: Great people, great selection. If you go into CP, expect it to take a while. Not because they suck, but because you'll be hanging out with their awesome staff and won't want to leave. _____________ First off, let me say to locals looking to use Cannabis Provisions as your main store, but have always thought it looked small and maybe didn't have a ton of selection - completely disregard that thought. CP has a huge selection of recreational flower strains as well as some high-CBD flower strains, oil cartridges, edibles, tinctures, wax/shatter/oils, etc. that is well organized and curated by their budtenders and the owner. They have consistent sales and discounts throughout the week, an in-house points/rewards system if you so choose, and various discounts such as the veteran's discount (I know a few of us vets shop there). The staff it CP is always helpful, though occasionally it can suddenly get very busy and it can be a few minutes to speak to a budtender and pay as they only have two registers. Not often, just sometimes. At this point I'm on a first name basis with most of them (Who says cannabis messes with memory!?!?), and while everyone has been knowledgeable, some have better knowledge in certain areas. For instance, one staff member is highly technical with cannabis pharmacology, another is an expert in waxes, oils, shatters, and another is a strain geek, so we talk about that a lot. - Like most other Washington dispensaries, CP takes cash only, but has an ATM in house that charges $2. - There are only a few parking spots (3?) in front, on Miller Street, so go around back for easier access. - They do *not* sell cannabis accessories (pipes, lighters, etc.) at this location and often refer people right next door to Smoke n' Go which has a solid, if pricy, selection of all the things you'll need. (My personal recommendation would be Evergreen Smoke Shop. Better selection, better prices.)