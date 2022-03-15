Cannabis21+
Promotions
Get 20% off your purchase when you sign up for our text deals. Get savings immediately and on-going!
Discounts are not stackable.
As a Veteran owned company, C21+ offers Veterans receive 10% off their purchase every day.
Discounts are not stackable.
Every day, Seniors get 10% off of their purchase. Come in and get the best flower, vapes, pre-rolls, topicals, edibles and more!
Discounts are not stackable.
Subject to participating retailer’s product availability, deals are for Leafly Pickup and Delivery Reservations only. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the deal, content, and its administration. Deals may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.
Promotions: While supplies last. Not valid for cash or cash equivalent. Participating retailers own all choices related to the promotion, content, and its administration. Promotions may be extended, modified, or discontinued at any time without notice. Leafly operates in compliance with all applicable laws regarding access to cannabis. You must be 21+ or a registered patient for eligibility. Enjoy responsibly.