Cannabis 21+ (Cannabis 21 Plus) in Palm Desert is California's premier adult-use marijuana dispensary. We offer an extensive cannabis product selection and incredible pricing. Our knowledgeable and friendly Budtenders will ensure you get just the right product you need and get you back on the road fast. Stop by our store for the guaranteed lowest prices on vapes, pre-rolls, edibles, flower, tinctures, CBD, CBN, seeds, and clones. We carry a complete line of: * Cannabis Flower * Edibles * Vapes * Concentrates * Tinctures * Topicals * & Cannabis Accessories We are excited to be open our dispensary to the Palm Desert community and cannot wait to meet you!