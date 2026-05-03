Ratings and reviews of CannaBuddy Cannabis Dispensary
(3 ratings / 8 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
4.8
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-8 of 8
c........y
May 3, 2026
Pulled up during one of their festival days and this place really showed out. The dab bar setup (festival-only) was super clean and well run—staff actually took time to explain things and make sure you had a good experience instead of just rushing you through. The live music set the whole vibe. It didn’t feel like a typical dispensary stop at all—more like an event you actually want to hang out at. Even without the festival extras, you can tell this spot puts effort into what they do. Good energy, knowledgeable staff, and everything felt organized and easy. Definitely a place I’d come back to, especially if they do more events like that.
m........f
May 3, 2026
Super close by to home and really convenient. Every time we come by, their staff is super helpful and really good at making suggestions based off your needs. Their products are all so good!!
K........3
May 3, 2026
My favorite dispo in the city! Always super kind people, amazing rewards!
9........q
May 3, 2026
Super great staff ! Very friendly and good bud !!!! Great deals !!!!
d........d
May 3, 2026
Wonderful place and very knowledgeable on their cannabis! :3
R........d
May 3, 2026
Absolutely love this place!
j........4
May 3, 2026
I LOVE this shop!!!! The owner Kari is super nice and extremely helpful! Max and Jared are amazing employees and are always willing to help answer any questions you have!
a........u
May 3, 2026
Fun place!