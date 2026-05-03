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About this dispensary
CannaBuddy Cannabis Dispensary
CannaBuddy Cannabis Dispensary is a trusted cannabis dispensary in Charlotte, NC, offering premium hemp-derived cannabis products, personalized guidance, and a welcoming in-store experience. Located on East Independence Boulevard, our Charlotte dispensary features a curated selection of THCa flower, Delta 9 gummies, THC seltzers, vapes, pre-rolls, concentrates, CBD products, and cannabis wellness essentials. Whether you are exploring cannabis products for the first time or shopping for your go-to favorites, our knowledgeable team is here to help you compare options and choose with confidence. Every product we carry is selected with quality, potency, and transparency in mind, giving customers a reliable place to shop for top-shelf cannabis products. Visit CannaBuddy Cannabis Dispensary in Charlotte, NC to discover trusted brands, CannaBuddy favorites, friendly service, and a better cannabis shopping experience.
- 5371 E Independence Blvd Suite A, Charlotte, NC
- call (980) 500-9790
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 1
- cash
- License 83-3491722
- StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount