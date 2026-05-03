Pulled up during one of their festival days and this place really showed out. The dab bar setup (festival-only) was super clean and well run—staff actually took time to explain things and make sure you had a good experience instead of just rushing you through. The live music set the whole vibe. It didn’t feel like a typical dispensary stop at all—more like an event you actually want to hang out at. Even without the festival extras, you can tell this spot puts effort into what they do. Good energy, knowledgeable staff, and everything felt organized and easy. Definitely a place I’d come back to, especially if they do more events like that.