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About this dispensary
Cannadreams
Cannadreams is a top-rated cannabis dispensary in Manhattan offering same-day weed delivery across NYC. Conveniently located near Times Square, Central Park, and Columbus Circle, we carry premium flower, edibles, vapes, and pre-rolls at competitive prices. Looking for fast cannabis delivery near you? Order online or visit our Hell’s Kitchen dispensary for a smooth, reliable experience trusted by locals and tourists.
Leafly member since 2026
- 862 9th Ave, New York, NY
- call 646-398-8276
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 4
- debit cardcash
- License OCM-CAURD-24-000114
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleRecreationalAsian owned
Hours and Info (ET)
wednesday
10am - 12am
thursday
10am - 12am
friday
10am - 12am
saturday
11am - 12am
sunday
11am - 10pm
monday
10am - 12am
tuesday
10am - 12am
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Closed until 10am ET
delivery Info
Today’s hours
Delivery estimate45 min - 60 minOrder minimum$40PaymentDebit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Closed until 10am ET
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Ratings and reviews of Cannadreams
(1 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
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c........c
April 2, 2026
Premium Cannabis Experience in Hell’s Kitchen If you’re looking for a top-tier cannabis dispensary in Manhattan, Cannadreams is easily one of the best option in New York City. Located in the heart of Hell’s Kitchen, just minutes from Times Square, Broadway, and Columbus Circle, this licensed NYC dispensary deliver a premium experience from start to finish. The store is clean, modern, and professionally run, exactly what you would expect from a high-end cannabis retailer in Manhattan. Their selection is top-notch. Whether you’re shopping for premium flower, potent pre-roll, THC edible, vape, or concentrate, Cannadreams carry some of the best cannabis product available in New York. Everything is lab-tested, fresh, and sourced from trusted brand. What really stand out is the staff. The budtender are knowledgeable, patient, and genuinely helpful, whether you’re a first-time customer or an experienced cannabis user. They take the time to recommend the right product based on your preference, which make a huge difference. Another major plus is their same-day cannabis delivery in Manhattan. The ordering process is simple, fast, and reliable, perfect for local, tourist, or anyone staying nearby who want high-quality weed delivered discreetly. If you’re searching for best dispensary in Manhattan, licensed cannabis dispensary NYC, weed delivery in Hell’s Kitchen, same-day cannabis delivery Manhattan, or high-quality THC product NYC, Cannadreams should be at the top of your list. Overall, this is one of the most trusted and professional cannabis dispensary in NYC. Highly recommended for anyone looking for quality, convenience, and a great customer experience.