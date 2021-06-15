Find cannabis & medical dispensaries in New York, NY
Frequently Asked Questions
In New York, recreational weed is legal but licensed recreational dispensaries are not yet open. They are expected to open in the state sometime in 2022.
- In New York you can carry up to three ounces of marijuana (84 grams) and 24 grams of concentrates.
- In NYC, marijuana must be consumed in a private residence. Smoking or consuming marijuana in public places is illegal.
- In New York, you can buy weed from a licensed medical dispensary if you have a medical marijuana card issued by the state.
- There are over 20 medical marijuana dispensaries in New York, NY.
- You can find licensed marijuana dispensaries located throughout the New York, NY metro area on Leafly.
- Medical marijuana can only be ordered online for in-store pick up in New York state.
- You can purchase a variety of cannabis products from NY dispensaries, but you are restricted to 84 grams of flower and 24 grams of concentrates per visit.
- No, shipping cannabis to NYC from in state or out of state is illegal.