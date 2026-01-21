Ratings and reviews of Carolinabis Company
(3 reviews)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
h........k
January 21, 2026
Love this place. The owners and staff are very knowledgeable and always happy to help without being pushy. I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve purchased from Carolinabis. The store 's also a fun place to hang out offering free Ms Pac- Man, games and a movie night- definitely recommend checking it out.
Dispensary response:
Thank you! We love when clients hang out with us!!
January 21, 2026
d........8
January 21, 2026
Their products are amazing. The baked goods are insanely delicious on top of being consistently dosed. Everything there is good. I've never had anything I didn't like. Flower, waters, baked goods. I recommend the apple jelly.
Dispensary response:
Thank you, we truly work hard to keep consistent, great products! Who doesn’t like to be apple jelly high!!! 😂
January 21, 2026
C........r
January 20, 2026
Awesome store! Great products!
Dispensary response:
We appreciate your business and kind words!!
January 21, 2026