About this dispensary
Carolinabis Company
At Carolinabis Company We are the hemp farmers. We farm in Boonville NC with a store location in Clemmons NC. Specializing in indoor, hydroponic flower! Clean products with no chemicals or pesticides. We also carry beverages, gummies and an edibles bakery! Carolinabis Company is here to provide products and knowledge!
Leafly member since 2025
- 180 Westwood Village Drive, Clemmons, NC
- call 336.437.6266
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 6
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License USDA 37 0147
- StorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discountWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
friday
2pm - 9pm
saturday
12pm - 9pm
sunday
12pm - 5pm
monday
Closed
tuesday
Closed
wednesday
2pm - 8pm
thursday
2pm - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit
Closed until 2pm ET
Ratings and reviews of Carolinabis Company
(3 reviews)
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
h........k
January 21, 2026
Love this place. The owners and staff are very knowledgeable and always happy to help without being pushy. I’ve enjoyed everything I’ve purchased from Carolinabis. The store 's also a fun place to hang out offering free Ms Pac- Man, games and a movie night- definitely recommend checking it out.
Dispensary response:
Thank you! We love when clients hang out with us!!
d........8
January 21, 2026
Their products are amazing. The baked goods are insanely delicious on top of being consistently dosed. Everything there is good. I've never had anything I didn't like. Flower, waters, baked goods. I recommend the apple jelly.
Dispensary response:
Thank you, we truly work hard to keep consistent, great products! Who doesn’t like to be apple jelly high!!! 😂
C........r
January 20, 2026
Awesome store! Great products!
Dispensary response:
We appreciate your business and kind words!!
