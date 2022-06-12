We are the first licensed Cannabis Integrated Microbusiness in Albuquerque! A small business, we specialize in no-til organic living soil cannabis production and retail, all under one roof! Located off of I25, you'll find us right next to International Balloon Fiesta Park, nestled back in a quiet and safe business park with plenty of parking. Please follow us on IG for all the latest news and events! @carverfamilyfarm We'd love for you to come see us! We have a peaceful, inviting and inclusive culture/environment in our retail space. You'll find cannabis flower, crafted by our owner/grower, Andrew @swnugget, beautiful glass for smoking, created by local friends and glass family and other fun collectible house plants and companion plants for your home garden. Each of our employees spends time working in our indoor garden, trimming and packaging our offerings as well as learning the ins and outs of working in our retail space. We proudly present all our flower with lab results provided by Rio Grand Analytics that provide information including, but not limited to, THC content as well as Terpene Profiles.