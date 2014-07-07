Follow
Cascade Kropz - Recreational
(360) 659-5422
New $15 Dabz!
Full gram dabz by Premium Joe Slick Concentrates only $15!! Come checkout our wide selection of strains available today!
while Supplies last!
100mg Pebbles only $15
Apple, Grape, Raspberry, Watermelon, Black Cherry, Sour Tropical Punch & more!
While supplies last!
$10 100mg THC Potionz
Lotionz five 20mg viles for only $10!!
while supplies last
Fireline Cannabis Joint Packs $25
Available in several different indica & sativa strains - 8 joints rolled up and ready to blaze!
while supplies last.