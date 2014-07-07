420beautyqueen on February 28, 2019

Well... how do I even start? The first time I walked in I was rushed thru the whole process — the second time I came in (they seem to be the only place that carries Fireline’s new strain Watermelon Gelato) they were great and took the time to answer my questions and help me with some questions about stuff. The third time I walked in... reminded me why I won’t come back (I’m sorely disappointed) the guy who helped me my second visit was super nice- the same guy on my third visit wasn’t so nice. He was a little rude and tried to show me products I didn’t want when I inquired about when the new strain would come back in. I felt rushed again and the service or lack of service was really just sad. I left feeling like I was rudely addressed and not taken seriously. I choose to spend my money elsewhere such as PRC (both Arlington & Conway) and The Vault-Silvana. Yes this place may be popular but as far as customer service. This place f*ckin’ sucks.