Calichick724 on March 9, 2020

Everything about this dispensary is amazing. I went in and was immediately greeted by security and the employees. Upon entrance to the dispensary I noticed they have a big variety and selection of all products. Employees were very welcoming and answered everyone of my questions. I picked up a couple gummies based off employees recommendations and let me tell you I was not disappointed, those are now one of my favorite brands. I also picked up a couple prerolls because of the price. I was then introduced to the lounge, which is an awesome spot to hang out and consume, the vibes were great and so was the product. I definitely will he returning and also recommending them to everyone.