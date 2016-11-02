Calichick724
Everything about this dispensary is amazing. I went in and was immediately greeted by security and the employees. Upon entrance to the dispensary I noticed they have a big variety and selection of all products. Employees were very welcoming and answered everyone of my questions. I picked up a couple gummies based off employees recommendations and let me tell you I was not disappointed, those are now one of my favorite brands. I also picked up a couple prerolls because of the price. I was then introduced to the lounge, which is an awesome spot to hang out and consume, the vibes were great and so was the product. I definitely will he returning and also recommending them to everyone.
Your feedback truly matters to us here at Cathedral City Care Collective. We are glad that our staff picks helped you out and that you enjoyed your time in the lounge. Make sure to follow us for any updates regarding specIals and new products.