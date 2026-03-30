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About this dispensary
CERTIFIED Dispensary - Dayton
CERTIFIED Dispensary in Dayton is your trusted cannabis destination near the University of Dayton and the Patterson Park corridor. We proudly serve Dayton, Oakwood, Kettering, and surrounding communities, with convenient access from major routes including U.S. Route 35 and I-75. As a family-owned Ohio brand, our focus is on high-quality cannabis, knowledgeable guidance, and a welcoming, approachable atmosphere. Whether you’re a local resident or passing through the area, discover a curated experience designed with your needs in mind.
Leafly member since 2026
- 951 Patterson Road, Dayton, OH
- call (937) 595-4420
- visit website
- send an email
- Followers: 1
- License CCD000166-00
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
sunday
9am - 9pm
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