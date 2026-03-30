CERTIFIED Dispensary in Dayton is your trusted cannabis destination near the University of Dayton and the Patterson Park corridor. We proudly serve Dayton, Oakwood, Kettering, and surrounding communities, with convenient access from major routes including U.S. Route 35 and I-75. As a family-owned Ohio brand, our focus is on high-quality cannabis, knowledgeable guidance, and a welcoming, approachable atmosphere. Whether you’re a local resident or passing through the area, discover a curated experience designed with your needs in mind.