We’re conveniently located in Springfield Commons, right off US-68 and Route 41, across from the main retail corridor that includes Target, Meijer, and Kohl’s. Our dispensary is situated near many of Springfield’s most popular shopping and dining spots, making it an easy stop for both locals and visitors. Whether you’re coming from Downtown Springfield, Urbana, or Yellow Springs, our location offers quick access with plenty of parking for a simple, stress-free visit.