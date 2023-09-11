DISPENSARY
NON-MEDICAL
CERTIFIED Dispensary - Springfield
About this dispensary
CERTIFIED Dispensary - Springfield
We’re conveniently located in Springfield Commons, right off US-68 and Route 41, across from the main retail corridor that includes Target, Meijer, and Kohl’s. Our dispensary is situated near many of Springfield’s most popular shopping and dining spots, making it an easy stop for both locals and visitors. Whether you’re coming from Downtown Springfield, Urbana, or Yellow Springs, our location offers quick access with plenty of parking for a simple, stress-free visit.
Leafly member since 2026
- 1901 N. Bechtle Avenue, Springfield, OH
- call (937) 637-5420
- visit website
- send an email
- License CCD000180-00
- ATMStorefrontADA accessibleRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
sunday
9am - 9pm
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