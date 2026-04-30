DISPENSARY
NON-MEDICAL
CERTIFIED Dispensary - Springfield
Ratings and reviews of CERTIFIED Dispensary - Springfield
(1 reviews)
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5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
Reviews 1-1 of 1
t........2
April 30, 2026
Certified company does a very great job with customer service/ care for their customers. Their buildings are always sweet with artwork, colorful designs, awesome they remodel, old restaurants. And the quality of their house flower is spot on for the Ohio market, great strains, good prices & deals. Budtenders know there flower and can help. Come back again