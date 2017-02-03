JBC05 on December 3, 2019

This used to be our favorite place (moved here 3 years ago) when it was champion cannabis. Once it became the Lodge it's been going down hill hard. There's only 1 girl that seems like she likes her job and actually takes the time to answer your questions (the teenie weenie's owner). The fact that they put out deals and then never know what they are or rarely honor them is one thing. But the last 2 times I've been in they haven't even had the majority of what was being advertised as deals. When the deal is supposed to be good for a few days it gets annoying. This morning I called prior to wasting my time and listened to them decide if the text I received was correct or not (8gr concentrate for $80, they were trying to say it was $99). They actually did have the deal and did honor the $80, but when I got home I only had 7 concentrates. That was pretty much the last straw; clearly since I'm leaving a review. First of all the guy that "helped" me tried taking the people that just walked in prior to myself and the other gentleman that had been waiting. Second he only gave me 7 out of 8 concentrates. Third he was rude and just no attempt of interaction. I'll definitely be going to the Stone, Kaya cannabis, MMJAmerica, or literally anywhere else after this. Just straight up stole from me