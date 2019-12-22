113 products
The Best ounce deals in Denver 🍀$90 & 99 & $115 oz of ounces 18-36%***** Selected daily THC
Valid 11/2/2019
At The Lodge Cannabis we care about our customer satisfaction. Come shop with us **Must show coupon - LH2** We don't guarantee deals. All deals are while supplies last and maybe a limited option daily
Recreational only. Must show coupon. Select Strains. While supplies last. Other restrictions may apply. Coupons cannot be combined. Valid for both locations. 3944 N High street, Denver and 82s Federal Blvd, Denver
All Products
Gelato Cake
from Unknown Brand
19%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Strawberry Diesel
from Unknown Brand
21.26%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Gelato
from Unknown Brand
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Gelato
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Blueberry Headband
from Unknown Brand
19.27%
THC
0%
CBD
Blueberry Headband
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Durban Kush
from Unknown Brand
28.41%
THC
1%
CBD
Durban Poison
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
False Teeth
from Unknown Brand
17.25%
THC
0%
CBD
False Teeth
Strain
$131 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Kosher Kush
from Unknown Brand
25.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Kosher Kush
Strain
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
MemberBerry
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
0%
CBD
Member Berry
Strain
$151 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Pacman OG Alien
from Unknown Brand
18%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Tangelina Jolie
from Unknown Brand
17%
THC
0%
CBD
$131 g
+2 more sizes
In-store only
GREEN DOT- BLACK LABEL (LIVE ROSIN)- HONEY BANANA
from Green Dot Labs
71.58%
THC
0%
CBD
$641 g
In-store only
710 LABS- PERSY SAUCE- LEMON HEADS #4
from 710 Labs
80.6%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
710 LABS- WATERHASH- GMO
from 710 Labs
73.03%
THC
0%
CBD
$621 g
In-store only
SUMMIT LIVE RESIN-SWEET SWEET
from Unknown Brand
66.24%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
Binske- Vanilla #6 -Live Resin
from Binkse
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
Binske- Sugar Rose #6 - Live Resin
from Binske
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$351 g
In-store only
710 LABS- LIVE ROSIN- DO LATO #10
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$561 g
In-store only
710 LABS- PERSY SAUCE- GMO X ZCUBED #5
from 710 Labs
77%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
710 LABS- LIVE ROSIN- DBOOTYLICIOUS #1
from 710 Labs
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$561 g
In-store only
710 LABS- LIVE ROSIN- ORANGE CREAM #17
from 710 Labs
65.86%
THC
0%
CBD
$561 g
In-store only
710 LABS- LIVE ROSIN- BANANA PIE #14
from 710 Labs
73.16%
THC
0%
CBD
$561 g
In-store only
710 LABS- WATERHASH- BLACK MAMBA #6 X OGKB 2.1 #7
from 710 Labs
65%
THC
0%
CBD
$621 g
In-store only
710 LABS- 500MG HP (LIVE RESIN) CARTRIDGE
from 710 Labs
53.29%
THC
22.17%
CBD
$55.69½ g
In-store only
HARMONY- PSX POD LIVE SAUCE- 500MG
from Harmony Extracts
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$60½ g
In-store only
HARMONY- 250MG DISPOSABLE VAPE PENS
from Harmony Extracts
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
HARMONY- 500MG CARTRIDGES
from Harmony Extracts
85%
THC
0%
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
VERRA WELLNESS- 500MG CARTRIDGES
from Unknown Brand
70%
THC
0%
CBD
$30½ g
In-store only
ASCEND- HTE 500MG CARTRIDGES
from Ascend
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$40½ g
In-store only
GREEN DOT- 500MG CARTRDIGES
from Green Dot Labs
75%
THC
0%
CBD
$55½ g
In-store only
710 LABS- WATERHASH- ZKITTLEZ
from 710 Labs
72.74%
THC
0%
CBD
$621 g
In-store only
CRAFT- 500MG CARTRIDGES
from Unknown Brand
88%
THC
0%
CBD
$25½ g
In-store only
Moonrock - Amaterasu
from Unknown Brand
66.2%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Moonrock- Critical Haze
from Unknown Brand
64.8%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
Moonrocks - Rising Rebel
from Unknown Brand
66.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$201 g
In-store only
SUMMIT LIVE RESIN- CHUPACABRA
from Summit
70.1%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
SUMMIT LIVE RESIN- Death Star
from Unknown Brand
65.97%
THC
0%
CBD
$251 g
In-store only
BLACK LABEL- BANANA PUDDIN
from Green Dot Labs
70.11%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
BLACK LABEL- SOUL CLEANSER
from Green Dot Labs
70.51%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
BLACK LABEL- DAYWRECKER BX
from Green Dot Labs
52.37%
THC
0%
CBD
$451 g
In-store only
710 LABS- WATERHASH- BOOTYLICIOUS #1
from 710 Labs
72.7%
THC
0%
CBD
$621 g
In-store only
