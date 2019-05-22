Dabnyhightower on October 5, 2019

it felt a little bit like they were trying to get me to buy some more but I'm not that girl. i know my limit and my budget. however my flower has been great. my edible which was an emerald leaf edible brownie with 100 mg mm and it did nothing for me. they have prize wheels which is cool. plus a lot of discounts. but I don't appreciate a car salesman at a dispensary. pre rolls have an amazing price here and let's be honest they actually had my business at open 24 hours a day!