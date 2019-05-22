Aramina
Great facility. Clean bright and friendly staff! Their selection is top shelf all the time!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.9
10 reviews
Great facility. Clean bright and friendly staff! Their selection is top shelf all the time!!
it felt a little bit like they were trying to get me to buy some more but I'm not that girl. i know my limit and my budget. however my flower has been great. my edible which was an emerald leaf edible brownie with 100 mg mm and it did nothing for me. they have prize wheels which is cool. plus a lot of discounts. but I don't appreciate a car salesman at a dispensary. pre rolls have an amazing price here and let's be honest they actually had my business at open 24 hours a day!
I love this place!! Great products and everyone is friendly and willing to show me new products! This place ain’t no big city store where they rush you in and out!! I love that the most!!
On July 3rd at around 9 budtender Mohawk Mike just slayed made me feel super comfortable and I just love the atmosphere
great folks and great medicine. super happy they are in my hometown
The staff is super polite and helpful i say tip them cause they deserve it
I did not check the first time visit box, because I am a daily customer to this dispensary. you'll never find another dispensary like this one. awesome employees, atmosphere, quality product, and the owner Mike is pretty damn awesome himself LOL!
The staff was very friendly and I was pleased with the recommended Zkittles/Pineapple Express hybrid. I was also impressed by the extreme freshness of the flower. 10% off on your first purchase so check this place out!
We are so happy you were please with the Zkittles/Pineapple Express, we try to keep the freshest products for all our patients and hope you tell all of your friends about us and hope you come back in soon :)
Really like this place and it’s open 24hrs can’t beat that. Everyone I have talked with has been awesome.
Yes we are the only dispensary in Oklahoma open 24/7 365 days a year. Our employees make sure to be as helpful to all our patients as possible, and amazing patients like you help us keep a positive atmosphere 24/7 :)
Awesome store very friendly and knowledgeable staff make you feel at home
We are very happy to hear you enjoyed your visit with us and hope to see you again soon...