Pre Roll Sale
Valid 11/8/2019 – 12/1/2019
Spend over $30 and get an $18 pre roll for $5
All Products
GDP/Zkittles
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
GDP/Boss
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Skunk #1
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Widow
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$181 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
OG Kush
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$121 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Blue Dream
from Unknown Brand
19.29%
THC
0%
CBD
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Platinum OG
from Unknown Brand
26.52%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
White Runtz
from Unknown Brand
25.82%
THC
0%
CBD
$171 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Grape Ape Indica
from Unknown Brand
18.65%
THC
0%
CBD
Grape Ape
Strain
$151 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
Strawnana Indica 70/30
from Unknown Brand
21.66%
THC
0%
CBD
Strawberry Banana
Strain
$101 g
+4 more sizes
In-store only
High Tolerence Concentrates - 1g vapes
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$651 g
In-store only
Helix Carts
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Sooner OG
from Oklahoma Pure
88.5%
THC
0%
CBD
$34½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Dank Vapes
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40.51 g
In-store only
Cowboy Cookies
from Oklahoma Pure
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$34½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
1g and .5g
from Oklahoma Pure
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$34½ g
+1 more size
In-store only
Twisted Extracts - Wax
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251/4
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Twisted Extracts - Crumble
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251/4
+2 more sizes
In-store only
Twisted Extracts - Shatter
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$251/4
+2 more sizes
In-store only
OP - Badder Cindy99
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$601 g
In-store only
Boys from OK - Live Rosin .5G Phantom Cookies (Sativa 70/30)
from Boys From Oklahoma Rolling Co
0%
THC
0%
CBD
Phantom Cookies
Strain
$60½ g
In-store only
Dart
from Oklahoma Pure
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$541 g
In-store only
Mr. Macks - High Dose Caramels 350mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Mr. Macks - Caramels 175mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Mr. Macks - Single Caramel 35mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$8each
In-store only
Mr. Macks - Low Dose Gummies 50mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$15each
In-store only
Dank Confections - Coco Puff Bar 250mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$45each
In-store only
Mr. Macks - High Dose Hard candy 250mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Mr. Macks - Hard candy 100mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Mr. Macks - Single hard candy 20mg
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$5each
In-store only
Dank - Tea
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
NaturesKey - 250mg gummies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$40each
In-store only
NaturesKey - 75mg gummie
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Treehorn - Moon drops
from Treehorn Productions
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$2560 mg
+1 more size
In-store only
NaturesKey - 75mg gummies
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
JKJ - Freeze Dried Strawberry Cheesecake Bites 40MG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$30each
In-store only
JKJ - Infused Seasonings 1000MG Kief (2 blends)
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
JKJ - Sugar Free Brownie Bites 180MG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
JKJ - Peanut Brittle 20MG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$16each
In-store only
JKJ - Freeze Dried Apples 50MG
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$20each
In-store only
