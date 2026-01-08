DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
Cheech & Chong Dispensoria - Missoula
177 products | Last updated:
Weed deals
Shop all weed deals
Flower
show all
Concentrate
show all
Edible
show all
Other
show all
You recently viewed
About this dispensary
Cheech & Chong Dispensoria - Missoula
We are Montana's licensed Cheech & Chong Dispensoria. Come and see the storefront that the legends built for Montanans!
Leafly member since 2025
- 1536 South Reserve Street, STE B, Missoula, MT
- call 4063171345
- send an email
- Followers: 8
- cash
- StorefrontMedicalRecreational
Hours and Info (MT)
thursday
9am - 8pm
friday
9am - 8pm
saturday
9am - 8pm
sunday
9am - 8pm
monday
9am - 8pm
tuesday
9am - 8pm
wednesday
9am - 8pm
pickup Info
Today’s hours
Time5 min - 15 minPaymentCash
Closed until 9am MT
Photos of Cheech & Chong Dispensoria - Missoula
Promotions at Cheech & Chong Dispensoria - Missoula
Updates from Cheech & Chong Dispensoria - Missoula
Ratings and reviews of Cheech & Chong Dispensoria - Missoula
(5 reviews)
write a review
4.6
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
e........5
January 8, 2026
best dispensary in town. I've been to atleast half of tbe ones in town. spent tons of cash trying to find the best spot. finally found it. got the dankest buds I've had in town ( BTW they come big enough you can compare them to f-ing soda cans)🤣. best customer service I've had. first time I walked in i got a great deal on a lid for 100. that's insane considering the buds were easily all the size of my middle finger. and I only need a bowl to get ripped unlike everywhere else where you have to smoke an eighth to get goin. best spot in town hands down. yall have my buisness for sure!
t........5
January 8, 2026
Great Prices and selection of strains! the customer service was awesome as well definitely reccomend checking them out!
m........1
January 7, 2026
Verified Shopper
If I could give these guys 6 stars I would! They are by far my favorite shop so far and I've tried quite a few of em around Missoula. And what I really enjoy is not jus good bud but also kind n generous service. They are not shy on hooking u up! Love these guys!!!!
a........n
January 4, 2026
This place is by far my favorite dispo!! The staff is incredible and super sweet. Best deals you can get!!