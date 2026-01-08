best dispensary in town. I've been to atleast half of tbe ones in town. spent tons of cash trying to find the best spot. finally found it. got the dankest buds I've had in town ( BTW they come big enough you can compare them to f-ing soda cans)🤣. best customer service I've had. first time I walked in i got a great deal on a lid for 100. that's insane considering the buds were easily all the size of my middle finger. and I only need a bowl to get ripped unlike everywhere else where you have to smoke an eighth to get goin. best spot in town hands down. yall have my buisness for sure!