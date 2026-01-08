DISPENSARY
(5 reviews)
e........5
January 8, 2026
best dispensary in town. I've been to atleast half of tbe ones in town. spent tons of cash trying to find the best spot. finally found it. got the dankest buds I've had in town ( BTW they come big enough you can compare them to f-ing soda cans)🤣. best customer service I've had. first time I walked in i got a great deal on a lid for 100. that's insane considering the buds were easily all the size of my middle finger. and I only need a bowl to get ripped unlike everywhere else where you have to smoke an eighth to get goin. best spot in town hands down. yall have my buisness for sure!
t........5
January 8, 2026
Great Prices and selection of strains! the customer service was awesome as well definitely reccomend checking them out!
m........1
January 7, 2026
Verified Shopper
If I could give these guys 6 stars I would! They are by far my favorite shop so far and I've tried quite a few of em around Missoula. And what I really enjoy is not jus good bud but also kind n generous service. They are not shy on hooking u up! Love these guys!!!!
a........n
January 4, 2026
This place is by far my favorite dispo!! The staff is incredible and super sweet. Best deals you can get!!
T........Z
January 3, 2026
The employees offer SPECTACULAR customer service - you leave feeling like you just made a FRIEND! 🤝