DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
Chelsea Cannabis Co.
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
Leafly member since 2025
- 104 7th Ave, New York, NY
- call (917) 409-8056
- Followers: 2
- License OCM-CAURD-25-000243
- StorefrontRecreational
Hours and Info (ET)
Hours unavailable
Ratings and reviews of Chelsea Cannabis Co.
(1 reviews)
write a review
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
see all reviews
9........n
May 10, 2025
When it comes to flower, was able to find both rare and classic strains, great professional service, clean and minimalistic approach.